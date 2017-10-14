Arsenal star reacts to his injury news

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has taken to social media to react to news of his injury layoff.

Mustafi picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Germany and is expected to be out for a month.

He posted on Twitter to promise he would come back stronger and to thank those who had wished him well in the wake of his injury.

The accompanying picture suggests Arsene Wenger has allowed the centre-back to stay in Germany for the early stages of his recovery.