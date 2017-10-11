Arsenal star reflects on World Cup heartache

More than 24 hours after the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the situation.

Ramsey’s Wales side suffered a 0-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Monday evening, which saw Martin O’Neill’s side progress to the playoffs at the expense of the Euro 2016 semi-finalists.

Having started to digest the idea that he and his team-mates will not be at Russia 2018, Ramsey wrote on social media: “It’s hard to take that our campaign has come to and end in this way. It is really going to take time for this to settle in…”