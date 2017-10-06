Arsenal stars celebrate Germany’s 100% World Cup qualification

Arsenal players Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil have taken to social media to celebrate Germany qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Last night’s 1-3 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast meant Die Mannschaft booked their place in Russia next summer with a record of nine wins from nine games.

Defender Mustafi was an unused substitute at Windsor Park, while Ozil was not picked in the squad due to injury. He is currently in the gym at London Colney recovering from a knee problem.

Ozil wrote to his team-mates: “Congratulations, guys! Perfect World Cup qualifiers. Greetings from London.”