Arsenal in talks to sign Berkay Ozcan

Arsenal are in talks over a deal to sign Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan.

The German-born Turkey Under-21 international says the Gunners have been following him for the past two years.

He claims the north Londoners regularly send scouts to Stuttgart games to watch him in action and that his representatives are in talks with the Premier League side over a possible deal.

But Ozcan believes it is too early in his career to make the move to the Emirates Stadium and says he wants to continue to prove himself at Stuttgart before making a switch to a big club.

According to beIN Sports, Ozcan said: “My manager is talking about this situation. Arsenal have been following me for two years.

“Arsenal officials came to Stuttgart and watched the matches. I think that Arsenal is too early for me. I have to show myself more and work more. I would like to go to prove myself at Stuttgart and in Europe first, then go to a big team like Arsenal.”

He has made 22 appearances for Stuttgart since making his debut in August 2016.

Arsenal already have the highest profile German-born player of Turkish origin on their books in the form of Mesut Ozil, though he is likely to have left before Ozcan is signed.

Ozcan compares his style of play to that of Ozil and Zinedine Zidane.