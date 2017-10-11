Arsenal target Anthony Martial is happy at Man Utd

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is happy to stay at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The France international, aged 21, has been touted for a possible move to Arsenal or Barcelona in recent days, but the M.E.N. says its understanding is that the player is “very content” at Old Trafford.

Martial – a £58m signing from Monaco in 2015 – has started the 2017/18 campaign with five goals and five assists in nine appearances in all competitions, albeit many of them have been from the bench.

United sources are said to acknowledge that his dip in form last season, which saw his opportunities limited under manager Jose Mourinho, was due to his focus being affected by domestic issues.

He was considering a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla last January, but Mourinho wanted him to stay.

And the latest indication is the player is now happy at United. He has reportedly moved back to the city centre with his new partner and is once again settled in Manchester.