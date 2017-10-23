Arsenal tracking Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre

Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Ruben Vinagre is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old is on loan at Molineux from French champions Monaco. His impresive displays for the Championship side have caught the attention of Premier League scouts.

He has reportedly been on the Gunners’ radar since being part of the Portugal Under-17 squad that won the European Championships last year.

The left-back has since progressed to Portugal’s Under-19 side.

Manchester City and Everton are also credited with interest in Vinagre. It remains to be seen whether the sacking of manager Ronald Koeman will affect the Toffees’ level of interest in the player.

Vinagre started his career in the youth ranks of Belenenses and then Sporting Lisbon, before joining Monaco in 2015. He had not played senior football before arriving at Wolves in the summer.

He has made eight appearances for his loan club to date and scored his first professional goal in last month’s 4-0 win over Burton Albion.

Before making his loan move, he signed a new contract that ties him to Monaco until June 2022.