Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez has social contract ahead of Man City meeting

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez has a “social contract” to perform against prospective employers Manchester City next weekend.

The Chile international came close to joining City in a £60m deal on transfer deadline day at the end of the summer window and is expected to move to the Etihad Stadium either for a cut-price fee in January or on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

But Wenger insists he has no qualms about playing the 28-year-old when the Gunners visit City on Sunday. The Frenchman says Sanchez’s professional pride, desire to win and commitment to his team-mates will ensure he plays to the best of his abilities in that game.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Wenger said: “No, I am not concerned because I am not suspicious of the performances or the desire to win of a football player.

“When you are a football player, you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don’t respect that, it’s difficult to say that you play football.”

Sanchez has scored just one goal in his six Premier League appearances so far this season.

He had been linked with City throughout the summer transfer window, but his move collapsed when Arsenal failed to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.