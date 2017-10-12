Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil could be sold in January after agent hints at new contract

Arsenal could sell Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil is due to be out of contract at the end of the season. He would be able to hold talks and sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January and join any side on a free transfer next summer.

Wenger says all options remain under consideration, including cashing-in on Ozil in the new year.

He told his press conference this morning: “We have envisaged every solution, it is possible we might sell in January.

“I haven’t set a deadline on when things need to be signed yet.”

The Frenchman’s warning comes despite positive noises coming from Ozil’s camp about the prospect of the Germany international signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

His agent has claimed that contract talks are currently heading in a positive direction.

According to The Independent, Ozil’s representative Erkut Sogut told Turkish publication Fanatik: “Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League.

“Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way.”

Asked about Sogut’s comments, Wenger agreed with the sentiment and referred to both Ozil and fellow Gunners star Alexis Sanchez, who is in the same position.

He said: “Yes, that is a fair assessment. I have always said the fact that we didn’t find an agreement last year doesn’t mean they will leave.

“Both players look happy here, overall I hope the situation can be turned round.”

But he said an agreement over a new deal with Ozil is not currently close.