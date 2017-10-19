Barcelona scout Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen

Barcelona scouted Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in their Champions League group game against Real Madrid earlier this week, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Barca’s sporting director Roberto Fernández was at the Bernabeu and was reportedly running the role over Kane and Eriksen.

Kane, aged 24, is believe the main target of the scouting mission.

The England international has been most strongly linked with Barca’s La Liga rivals Madrid in recent month, but he is also a target for the Camp Nou hierarchy.

Playmaker Eriksen, aged 25, is reportedly seen as a more accessible target given the level of interest in Kane and reports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will demand more than £200m for him.

The Denmark international is touted as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho if the Catalan giants again fail to persuade Liverpool to sell.

Barcelona have reportedly been tracking his progress since his time at Ajax.