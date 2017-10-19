Barcelona scout Man Utd forward

Barcelona scouted Manchester United forward Anthony Martial during last night’s win over Benfica, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Camp Nou sporting director Roberto Fernandez was reportedly at the Camp Nou to watch Martial in action.

The France international, aged 21, played the final 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Marcus Rashford.

He didn’t have enough time to make too much of an impact, but gave right-back Douglas – who is on loan from Barcelona – a couple of frights with his pace.

Martial joined United from Monaco in a £58m deal in 2015. He is starting to rediscover his best form after a difficult second season at Old Trafford, and has started the 2017/18 season with five goals and five assists in 11 games.

Fernandez has been at the Bernabeu the previous night to watch Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, who are also said to be targets for Barcelona..