Barcelona transfer chief linked with Arsenal and Man City

Arsenal and Manchester City are both being linked with attempts to hire Barcelona transfer chief Raül Sanllehí.

Catalan newspaper Sport reports that Sanllehí is leaving his post at Camp Nou amid a boardroom shake-up. He has been a key negotiator on many of Barca’s biggest deals over the past 10 years.

The article suggests that rumours of a reunion at Manchester City with his former Barcelona colleagues Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain could be about to become reality.

But Sanllehí could yet surface at the Emirates Stadium. He is reportedly good friends with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Given the recent departure of the Gunners’ own chief transfer negotiator, Dick Law, and their troubles getting deals done in recent years, the vacancy could have Sanllehí’s name on it.

Sanllehí’s greatest hits include the capture of Luis Suarez from Liverpool. He is also featured prominently in the deal that took then Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas back to Barcelona.