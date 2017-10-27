Bulls**t! Antonio Conte’s response to job rumours

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has branded speculation over his future at the club as “bulls**t”.

The Italian was asked about reports that the Blues are lining up former manager Carlo Ancelotti as a potential replacement.

Conte complained there was “a lot of bulls**t around us”. He suggested that his predecessors had faced similar problems during their tenures.

The Blues boss was particularly irritated by a report claiming some of his players had contacted his former no.2 Steve Holland to complain about training this season. Conte said it was not fair to put another person in that situation and hinted Holland had offered to go public to rubbish the report.

