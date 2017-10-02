Carlo Ancelotti: Former Chelsea boss wants Arsenal job

Carlo Ancelotti wants to become Arsenal’s next manager, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

The 58-year-old was sacked by German champions Bayern Munich last week following a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and with the Bavarian giants sitting third in the Bundesliga.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Chinese Super League teams Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin Quanjian, since his departure. But the latest report indicates that Ancelotti intends to reject those and any other offers that come his way during the current season.

Instead, the former Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus PSG and Real Madrid boss will apparently bide his time until next summer. Ancelotti is said to be eyeing the Arsenal job for a return to the Premier League.

Long-serving Arsene Wenger is tied to the Gunners until June 2019, but could step or be moved aside next summer if the north Londoners have a particularly successful or particularly disappointing campaign.

If that happens, Ancelotti would reportedly be keen on becoming his replacement. Indeed, the Arsenal job is said to be the only one that would coax him back to work mid-season.