Carlos Soler: Man Utd open talks over £30m deal

Manchester United have opened talks with Valencia over a £30m deal to sign midfielder Carlos Soler, according to The Sun.

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to add the Spain Under-21 international to his squad ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and has pushed for the deal to be done quickly.

United are reportedly hoping to agree a deal now with Los Che to avoid getting into a bidding war for the talented youngster next summer.

Soler, aged 20, is viewed as a prospect capable of playing alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the United midfield.

The Red Devils have Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and captain Michael Carrick out of contract at the end of the season. While Fellaini and Herrera are likely to stay on, Mourinho is keen to add to his midfield quota.

Soler made his Valencia debut in December 2016. He has since clocked up 30 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.