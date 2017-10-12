Chelsea defender heralds return to training

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has taken to Twitter to celebrate the return to the Premier League ‘hustle’.

The 24-year-old was part of the Germany squad that rounded off a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with wins over Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.

But he was back at the Blues’ Cobham training ground yesterday to return his focus to club football and prepare for this weekend’s retrun to action against Crystal Palace.

Writing on Twitter, Rudiger said: “International break is over, @premierleague is back soon 🔥⚽👊🏾 #Hustle #training #CFC.”