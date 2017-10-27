Chelsea line up Carlo Ancelotti as Antonio Conte’s replacement

Chelsea are planning to bring their former manager Carlo Ancelotti back to the club to replace Antonio Conte, according to The Sun.

Conte led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but his future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt.

The former Italy and Juventus coach was reportedly unhappy with the level of backing he received from the board and the club’s transfer activity.

His job was also reported to be in jeopardy following the Blues’ recent run of three games without a win in all competitions.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy do not expect Conte to see out the remaining 20 months of his contract and are already making contingency plans for his exit.

That includes lining up Ancelotti, aged 58, who was sacked in 2011 after a second place finish in the Premier League, despite doing the league and FA Cup double in the previous season.

Ancelotti, who was recently fired by Bayern Munich, is said to be keen on a return to English football and has kept in touch with Chelsea officials during his time at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.