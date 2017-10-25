Chelsea and Man City dominate England team to play Brazil in U17 World Cup semi-final
England’s team to face Brazil in today’s Under-17 World Cup semi-final in India has been announced.
The side is dominated by Chelsea and Manchester City youngsters.
There are four Chelsea players in the starting lineup: defenders Marc Guehi and Jonathan Panzo, midfielder Josh McEachran and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.
City provide three players: goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, defender Joel Latibeaudiere and midfielder Phil Foden.
The rest of the team comprises Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon, Tottenham Hotspur’s Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Morgan Gibbs-White and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster.
Brewster is England’s top player in the tournament so far with four goals.
#YoungLions team: Anderson, Sessegnon, Latibeaudiere (c), Guehi, Panzo, McEachran, Oakley-Boothe, Foden, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Brewster pic.twitter.com/WUgz1Xf1ul
— England (@England) October 25, 2017
The game kicks off at 12.30pm UK time.