Chelsea and Man City dominate England team to play Brazil in U17 World Cup semi-final

England’s team to face Brazil in today’s Under-17 World Cup semi-final in India has been announced.

The side is dominated by Chelsea and Manchester City youngsters.

There are four Chelsea players in the starting lineup: defenders Marc Guehi and Jonathan Panzo, midfielder Josh McEachran and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

City provide three players: goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, defender Joel Latibeaudiere and midfielder Phil Foden.

The rest of the team comprises Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon, Tottenham Hotspur’s Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Morgan Gibbs-White and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster.

Brewster is England’s top player in the tournament so far with four goals.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm UK time.