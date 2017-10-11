Chelsea and Man City dominate England U17 team to play Mexico U17

England Under-17s’ starting lineup for today’s World Cup game against Mexico has been confirmed.

Chelsea and Manchester City players dominate the England team for their second group stage match.

Chelsea have four starters: defenders Marc Guehi and Jonathan Panzo, midfielder George McEachran and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

City have three players in the starting XI, in the form of goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, defender Joel Latibeaudiere and midfielder Phil Foden, plus their former forward Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Timothy Eyoma and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, complete the team.

The game kicks off in Kolkata, India, at 12.30pm UK time. England beat Chile 4-0 in their opener.



Starting XI: Anderson, Eyoma, Latibeaudiere (c), Guehi, Panzo, McEachran, Oakley-Boothe, Foden, Hudson-Odoi, Sancho, Brewster