Chelsea and Man City targeting €3m Spain U17 starlet Abel Ruiz

Barcelona wonderkid Abel Ruiz is a €3m transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

Ruiz, aged 17, is currently starring in the Under-17 World Cup in India, scoring six goals so far. His Spain side go up against England in the final this weekend.

His efforts have reportedly caught the attention of Chelsea and City, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Ruiz’s current contract includes a €3m buy-out clause, which would allow his Premier League suitors to snap him up at a bargain price. Barca are reportedly cursing not tying him down to a new deal with a higher release fee before he departed for India.

They will apparently be waiting at the airport for a new contract to sign upon his return if he impresses again in the final.

His current contract expires in June 2019, so the English clubs would be able to sign him for an even lower compensation fee at that stage.