Chelsea and Man Utd stars react to devastating fires

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea have both taken to social media to react to images of devastating fires sweeping through their homeland.

The Spain internationals both expressed their horror at event in the autonomous communities of Galicia and Asturias, in the north-west of the country, where fires that were started deliberately have claimed the lives of three people.

Both Morata and De Gea were clearly struggling with seeing events unfold from afar.

Muy duras las imágenes que nos llegan… Una realidad difícil de asumir. Desde la distancia toda la fuerza del mundo. #FuerzaGalicia #FuerzaAsturias — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 16, 2017

Morata wrote: “Very hard images that reach us… A reality that is difficult to comprehend. From a distance, all the strength in the world. #FuerzaGalicia #FuerzaAsturias.”

De Gea said: “What sadness, what rage! Much encouragement from Manchester! #ForzaGalicia #ArdeAsturias.”