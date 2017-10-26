Chelsea play Bournemouth in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea have been handed a home tie against fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge in the week commencing 18 December.

Antonio Conte’s side beat Everton 2-1 last night in their last-16 tie.

The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Leicester v Manchester City

Bristol City v Manchester United