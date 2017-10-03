Chelsea set to miss out on star defensive target

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini appear to have faded.

Italian publication Calcio Mercato reports that the Blues were trying to sign the 33-year-old veteran in the last transfer window.

Former Juve boss Antonio Conte was unable to convince his former player to part company with the club. The Italy international apparently snubbed the approach because he wants to end his career in Turin.

Chiellini is reportedly now set to sign a new contract with the Old Lady.

Talks between the player and the club are reportedly ongoing and an agreement close. They have already agreed terms on wages, but are yet to decide on whether the centre-back will be offered another one or two years with the Serie A champions.

In either case, it is difficult to imagine Chelsea making a fresh move for Chiellini at the end of his new deal, by which time he will be on the verge of either his 35th or 36th birthday.