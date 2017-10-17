Chelsea set to replace Michy Batshuayi in January

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte wants to replace Michy Batshauyi in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Italian has reportedly run out of patience with the Belgium international and is now seeking a more effective understudy to Alvaro Morata.

Batshuayi, aged 24, led the line in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, when Morata was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But he was substituted in the 57th minute after failing to make an impact on the game. He could not hide his frustration at being withdrawn.

The report claims Batshuayi was angry with himself rather than Conte for making the substitution, but Chelsea are still drawing up a list of potential replacements for the next transfer window.

They are set to scout Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye against Arsenal on Thursday evening, but Conte might want a player with proven top-level experience.

He would reportedly have let Batshuayi leave on loan in the summer if he had landed Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, who opted to sign for Tottenham instead.