Chelsea star asks for a throw-in coach

Chelsea wing-back Davide Zappacosta has taken to Twitter to ask for recommendations for a throw-in coach.

The Italy international made a mess of a throw during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Everton.

With his side having emerged as 2-1 winners, Zappacosta was able to see the funny side of his error.

Writing on Twitter, the former Torino man said: “Does anyone know a throw-ins coach?”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Zappacosta’s throw-in technique in action in a Champions League game.