Chelsea star asks for a throw-in coach
Chelsea wing-back Davide Zappacosta has taken to Twitter to ask for recommendations for a throw-in coach.
The Italy international made a mess of a throw during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Everton.
With his side having emerged as 2-1 winners, Zappacosta was able to see the funny side of his error.
Writing on Twitter, the former Torino man said: “Does anyone know a throw-ins coach?”
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Zappacosta’s throw-in technique in action in a Champions League game.
