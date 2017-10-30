Chelsea stars bring French football beef to Twitter

Chelsea players Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi had a playful Twitter spat as their respective former teams faced off in Ligue 1 last night.

Hazard’s former employers Lille were taking on Batshuayi’s old side Marseille.

When l’OM took the lead, Batshuayi took to Twitter to indicate that Hazard had been predicting differently earlier in the day.

He wrote: “What were you saying already, @hazardeden10???”

Hazard told his team-mate to be quiet because the game was not over. But unfortunately for the ex-Lille star, it did finish in a 0-1 win for Marseille.

Tranquil le match n est pas fini — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) October 29, 2017

Batshuayi enjoyed the last laugh and praised goalkeeper Steve Mandanda for his efforts in the game.