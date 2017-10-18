Chelsea stars’ rallying cries ahead of Roma clash
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League clash with Roma at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will be looking to continue their perfect start to the competition when they host the Serie A side in their third group game.
Midfielder Cesc Fabregas was keen to make sure people would be watching the game.
Tonight is #ChampionsLeague night! ⚽️ Who will be watching?? 👀@ChelseaFC vs @OfficialASRoma
Defender David Luiz delivered a Twitter rendition of a Chelsea anthem.
#Blueisthecolour, #footballisthegame
We're all tgtr and winning is our aim
So cheer us on through the sun and rain
Cos #Chelseaisourname.💙
While wing-back Marcos Alonso gave all the key stats about tonight’s game.
#MatchDay #UCL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/gtmTHUr77e
