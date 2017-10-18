Chelsea stars’ rallying cries ahead of Roma clash

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League clash with Roma at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be looking to continue their perfect start to the competition when they host the Serie A side in their third group game.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas was keen to make sure people would be watching the game.

Defender David Luiz delivered a Twitter rendition of a Chelsea anthem.

#Blueisthecolour, #footballisthegame

We're all tgtr and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Cos #Chelseaisourname.💙 — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) October 18, 2017

While wing-back Marcos Alonso gave all the key stats about tonight’s game.