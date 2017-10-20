Chelsea stars unhappy under Antonio Conte

Chelsea’s players are unhappy with their workload under head coach Antonio Conte, according to The Times.

The Blues’ squad reportedly feel that the intensity of the schedule set out by the Italian is hampering their title defence and is partly responsible for the club’s current injury problems.

Conte has apparently stuck more or less to the same schedule that took him to the Premier League title last season, despite Chelsea not having had any European football to contend with in 2016/17.

Their training routine has not been amended significantly in view of the Blues’ return to the Champions League.

The report claims Conte still puts on physically demanding training sessions, holds lots of meetings to discuss tactics and gives his players very few days off.

It appears he could now face something of a backlash over his approach from within the squad, particularly after going three games in all competitions without a win.