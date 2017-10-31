Chelsea youngster commits to England

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has told the FA he is committed to playing for England at senior level, according to The Times.

Abraham, who is currently on loan at Swansea City, is eligible to represent Nigeria, where his father was born.

The Nigerian Football Federation has been courting the 20-year-old in recent months. Abraham held talks with NFF president Amaju Pinnick, who is a childhood friend of his father, in September.

But he has since told senior FA officials in the past few weeks that he still wants to play international football for England.

Although he has not been called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad, he could yet make the World Cup squad for next summer. As one of a handful of English strikers playing regularly in the Premier League, Abraham might force himself into contention with a strong season at Swansea.

He has five goals in 11 appearances so far this season, including four Premier League goals.