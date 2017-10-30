Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata says he won’t stay in London for long

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says he will not stay in London for very long.

The Spain international claims he is feeling the stress of the big city and is not intended to hang around for long.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I live in downtown Chelsea. London fascinates me with its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. Too much, too much stress, too many metropolises.”

It is not clear whether Morata has in mind to move further out of the city centre – perhaps to the Surrey countryside close to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground – or if he just wants a short blast of London living before moving to another club entirely.

In the same interview, he described England as a “compromise”. He said he preferred living in Italy, while his wife favoured Spain. The 24-year-old married Alice Campello earlier this year.

Speaking at the Blues’ pre-match press conference this evening ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma, the former Juventus and Real Madrid man appeared to contradict his previous comments by saying he is happy living in London with his wife.