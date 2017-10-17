Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso linked with Barcelona transfer

Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso is a transfer target for Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The Catalan giants are reportedly lining up the Real Madrid academy product as a long-term replacement for left-back Jordi Alba.

Alonso, will turn 27 in December, while Alba will celebrate his 29th birthday in March, so it would be a strange move in the sense that there is less than two years between the pair.

But Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is said to be unconvinced by Spain international Alba and be ready to push for an upgrade in the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Alonso from Fiorentina in a £25m deal in the summer 2016 transfer window and was a key part of Antonio Conte’s title-winning side last season.

Whether Conte would be prepared to part with Alonso mid-season is a different matter. The Spaniard was his only option at left wing-back last season and he was forced to settle for Italy international Davide Zappacosta on transfer deadline day after the Stamford Bridge hierarchy failed to land top target Alex Sandro.