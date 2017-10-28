Ciro Immobile: Chelsea ready to sign Italy international

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is a transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The Blues are reportedly preparing a bid for the Italy international to keep head coach Antonio Conte happy.

Conte was keen to add a new striker to his squad in the last transfer window, but Chelsea lost out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Fernando Llorente.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are ready to make amends by signing Immobile, aged 27, who previously played under Conte for the Italy national team. The play would welcome the chance to work with the Blues boss again, the article claims.

Immobile has started the 2017/18 in sensational form, scoring 17 goals in 13 appearances, including 13 goals in nine Serie A games.

Conte wants the forward to provide cover, competition and a potential partnership with club record signing Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea would reportedly have to stump up more than £53m to convince Lazio to sell their in-form star.