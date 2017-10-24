Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Norwich lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s League Cup tie between Arsenal and Norwich
Arsenal team to play Norwich
📋 Here's how we line up for tonight's @Carabao_Cup game#AFCvNCFC pic.twitter.com/h3zTPuzpGu
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 24, 2017
Arsenal hand a debut to goalkeeper Matt Macey in tonight’s clash with Norwich City.
It is an entirely new XI to the side that beat Everton 2-5 on Sunday.
Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both involved, as is forgotten man Mathieu Debuchy.
Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud start in attack.
Starting XI: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Holding, Nelson, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Iwobi, Giroud
Norwich team to play Arsenal
XI 👇 #ncfc
Subs 👉 McGovern (GK), Martin, Jerome, Hoolahan, Wildschut, Stiepermann, Franke.
Blog 👉 https://t.co/685iy7Itsc
Ready? We are 👊 pic.twitter.com/V0L2udoBwU
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 24, 2017
Starting XI: Gunn, Pinto, Zimmermann, Klose, Husband, Reed, Trybull, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Oliveira