Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Norwich lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s League Cup tie between Arsenal and Norwich

Arsenal team to play Norwich

Arsenal hand a debut to goalkeeper Matt Macey in tonight’s clash with Norwich City.

It is an entirely new XI to the side that beat Everton 2-5 on Sunday.

Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both involved, as is forgotten man Mathieu Debuchy.

Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud start in attack.

Starting XI: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Holding, Nelson, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Iwobi, Giroud

Norwich team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Gunn, Pinto, Zimmermann, Klose, Husband, Reed, Trybull, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Oliveira