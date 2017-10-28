Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Swansea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s game between Arsenal and Swansea

Arsenal team to play Swansea

Here it is – our team for #AFCvSCFC pic.twitter.com/WCa1y1xXZ4 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2017

Putting aside the much-changed team that played in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger names the same side that started last weekend’s 2-5 win over Everton for this afternoon’s clash with Swansea City.

That means the attacking triumvirate of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette start together for only the second time.

Jack Wilshere, who has impressed in his recent outings, is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette

Swansea team to play Arsenal

Today’s team news for #ARSSWA is in… Here’s how the #Swans will line up! pic.twitter.com/DYQ5j7HRdv — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 28, 2017

Swansea City boss Paul Clement makes three changes to the side defeated by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Mike van der Hoorn, Sam Clucas and Ki Sung-Yueng all come into the team.

They replace Kyle Bartley, Roque Mesa and Martin Olsson.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Ki, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Fer, Abraham, Carroll, Clucas, Ayew, Naughton, Fernandez