Confirmed Team News: Benfica vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Benfica vs Manchester Champions League clash at Estadio da Luz.

Benfica team to play Man Utd

🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE: Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Luisão, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves e Raúl. 🚨 #UCL #SLBMUFC — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) October 18, 2017

Starting XI: Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Luisão, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves, Raúl

Man Utd team to play Benfica

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hands a surprise start to former Benfica defender Victor Lindelof against his former club.

Fellow ex-Benfica player Nemanja Matic also starts.

There are four changes to the side that drew at Liverpool last weekend.

Lindelof, Daley Blind, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all come into the team.

They replace Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Anthony Martial.

Paul Pogba (hamstring), Marouane Fellaini (knee) and Eric Bailly (knock) are still missing through injury, along with long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee). Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw have made the trip to Portugal but are not involved.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Blind, Herrera, Matić, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku