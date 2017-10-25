Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Everton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Everton

Chelsea team to play Everton

Chelsea hand a debut to summer signing Danny Drinkwater after he recovered from the calf injury that has kept him out of action since he joined from leicester in August.

Striker Michy Batshuayi starts tonight after his heroics from the bench against Watford last weekend.

There is a second first-team appearance for 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Ampadu, while Charly Musonda also starts.

In total, there are nine changes to the side that started against the Hornets. Only Antonio Rudiger and captain Gary Cahill keep their places.

Starting XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Ampadu, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Musonda

Everton team to play Chelsea 📋 | Debut for Beni Baningime at Stamford Bridge. Full team news below 👇 #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/7UtMAqanDu — Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2017

Caretaker manager David Unsworth makes five changes to the side picked by Ronald Koeman against Arsenal in his final game in charge.

Beni Baningime, a 19-year-old midfielder, makes his debut.

James McCarthy, Tom Davies, Aaron Lennon and Kevin Mirallas.

They replace Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Nikola Vlasic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Starting XI: Pickford, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Kenny, Baningime, McCarthy, Davies, Lennon, Mirallas, Rooney