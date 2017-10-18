Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Roma lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for the Chelsea vs Roma Champions League game
Chelsea team to play Roma
Chelsea team: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata. #CHEROM pic.twitter.com/QGsER1sKgv
Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2017
Chelsea’s record signing Alvaro Morata starts against Roma this evening after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City last month.
There are three changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend.
Morata, Andreas Christensen and Davide Zappacosta all come into Antonio Conte’s team.
They replace Michy Batshuayi, Willian and the injured Victor Moses.
Wing-back Moses (hamstring) and midfielders N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater (calf) are all out through injury.
Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata
Roma team to play Chelsea
TEAM NEWS 📋 Here is tonight's line-up to face Chelsea! Daje Roma! 💛❤️
#ASRoma #ChelseaRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/6t6WkjFStP
AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 18, 2017
Chelsea’s summer transfer target Radja Nainggolan starts against the side he could have been playing for this evening.
Former Manchester City players Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko also start for Roma.
Starting XI: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Gonalons, Strootman, Nainggolan; Gerson, Perotti, Dzeko