Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Roma lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Chelsea vs Roma Champions League game

Chelsea team to play Roma

Chelsea’s record signing Alvaro Morata starts against Roma this evening after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City last month.

There are three changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend.

Morata, Andreas Christensen and Davide Zappacosta all come into Antonio Conte’s team.

They replace Michy Batshuayi, Willian and the injured Victor Moses.

Wing-back Moses (hamstring) and midfielders N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater (calf) are all out through injury.

Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata

Roma team to play Chelsea

Chelsea’s summer transfer target Radja Nainggolan starts against the side he could have been playing for this evening.

Former Manchester City players Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko also start for Roma.

Starting XI: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Gonalons, Strootman, Nainggolan; Gerson, Perotti, Dzeko