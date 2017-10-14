Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea lineups

The confirmed team news as Crystal Palace and Chelsea return to action after the international break.

Crystal Palace team to play Chelsea

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson makes four changes to the side thrashed by Manchester United before the international break.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (calf) has failed a late fitness test, so Julian Speroni starts.

Wilfried Zaha is fit to return to action, while Scott Dann and James McArthur also come into the team.

Jason Puncheon, Damien Delaney and Bakary Sako drop out.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to face his parent club and Christian Benteke is still ruled out due to injury.

Starting XI: Speroni; Ward, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojević, Cabaye; Townsend, McArthur, Schlupp; Zaha

Chelsea team to play Crystal Palace

Chelsea make four changes to the side beaten by Manchester City before the international break.

Defender David Luiz returns from suspension, while Victor Moses, Willian and Michy Batshuayi also come into the team.

Alvaro Morata, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger drop out.

Record signing Morata (hamstring) is not yet fit to return after limping off against City last time out, while Danny Drinkwater (calf) remains sidelined.

Kante sustained a hamstring injury of his own an international duty with France and is also ruled out.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard