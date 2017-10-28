Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Huddersfield lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town

Liverpool team to play Huddersfield

There are no knee-jerk reactions to last week’s thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds boss makes just two changes – and under-fire centre-back Dejan Lovren is not one of those to lose his place.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge come into the team.

They replace Emre Can and Philippe Coutino. The Brazilian misses out entirely due to injury.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge.

Huddersfield team to play Liverpool

Unsurprisingly, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner sticks with the side that won against Manchester United last weekend.

The only change replicates a substituion made due to injury in the first-half of the United game, with van Rajiv La Parra replacing Elias Kachunga.

Starting XI: Lössl; Smith (c), Hogg, Mooy, Löwe, van La Parra, Williams, Depoitre, Ince, Jorgensen, Schindler