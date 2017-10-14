Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for Liverpool vs Manchester United, as the Premier League returns to action after the international break with a lunchtime kick-off at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

Forward Sadio Mane is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Senegal, so that forces one one of two changes made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for today’s clash with Manchester United.

Roberto Firmino returns in place of Mane. The only other change sees Emre Can replace Daniel Sturridge.

Other than that, it’s the same XI that started in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United before the international break. That means Philippe Coutinho gets a chance to make it four goals in as many games for the Reds.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.

Man Utd team to play

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not field the nine strikers he had claimed he would during yesterday’s pre-match press conference, but he does go for an attack-minded lineup.

There are three changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace before the international break.

Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and the injured Marouane Fellaini all drop out.

They are replaced by Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian.

Phil Jones has recovered from the injury that forced him to withdraw from the England squad and starts at centre-back. Chris Smalling continues alongside him – Eric Bailly is not involved in the squad at all.

United have confirmed that Bailly picked up an injury on international duty with Ivory Coast and that Rashford returned from England duty with a knock.

Captain Michael Carrick and fellow midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are ruled out through injury. Long-term absentees Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are still sidelined.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Young, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Martial