Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Benfica lineups

Man Utd team to play Benfica

Jose Mourinho hands a surprise to start to young midfielder Scott McTominay, who impressed from the bench against the same opponents in the reverse fixture.

There are six changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, McTominay, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial – the match-winner against Spurs – all come into the team.

Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford drop out.

Starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Blind, Bailly, Smalling, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku

Benfica team to play Man Utd

🚨 HERE'S OUR STARTING XI🚨 Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves and Raúl. — SL Benfica EN (@slbenfica_en) October 31, 2017

Benfica stick with rookie keeper Mile Svilar despite his howler resulting in Marcus Rashford’s winner at the Estadio da Luz a fortnight ago.

Veteran centre-back Luisao is suspended as a result of the yellow card he picked up in that game.

Starting XI: Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves, Raúl