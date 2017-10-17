Confirmed Team News: Maribor vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Maribor vs Liverpool game in the Champions League.

Maribor team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Handanovic, Suler, Vrhovec, Rajcevic, Viler, Ahmedi, Kabha, Milec, Bohar, Kramaric, Tavares.

Liverpool team to play Maribor

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that played so well against, but failed to beat, Manchester United last weekend.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder James Milner come into the team to face Maribor tonight.

They replace Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez and captain Jordan Henderson.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino