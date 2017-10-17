Confirmed Team News: Maribor vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Maribor vs Liverpool game in the Champions League.
Maribor team to play Liverpool
Vijol'čnih 11 za @nkmaribor vs @LFC . Začetek ob 20:45.#UCL
Starting XI: Handanovic, Suler, Vrhovec, Rajcevic, Viler, Ahmedi, Kabha, Milec, Bohar, Kramaric, Tavares.
Liverpool team to play Maribor
📋Confirmed #LFC team and subs to face @nkmaribor…
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that played so well against, but failed to beat, Manchester United last weekend.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder James Milner come into the team to face Maribor tonight.
They replace Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez and captain Jordan Henderson.
Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino