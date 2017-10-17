Confirmed Team News: Real Madrid vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Tottenham at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid team to play Spurs

Real Madrid name former Spurs midfielder Luka Modric in their starting lineup for tonight’s game.

They also hand a first Champions League appearance to 18-year-old right-back Achraf.

Starting XI: Navas, Achraf, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, CONTROL, Modric, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Spurs team to play Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino hands a surprise start to summer signing Fernando Llorente in tonight’s game against Real Madrid.

The Spanish striker starts alongside Harry Kane in an attack-minded lineup.

Pochettino makes three changes to the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend. Llorente, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko come into the team in place of Kieran Trippier, Heung-min Son and the suspended Dele Alli.

Jan Vertonghen looks set to continue at left-back, where Ben Davies is out through illness and Danny Rose is not yet fit enough to start.

Rose, who has been out since January with a serious knee injury, is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Kane, Llorente