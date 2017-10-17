Confirmed Team News: Real Madrid vs Spurs lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Tottenham at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid team to play Spurs
📝🏃 #RMUCL
¡El once inicial del #RealMadrid frente al @Spurs_ES! pic.twitter.com/H8Sez5vupD
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 17, 2017
Real Madrid name former Spurs midfielder Luka Modric in their starting lineup for tonight’s game.
They also hand a first Champions League appearance to 18-year-old right-back Achraf.
Starting XI: Navas, Achraf, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, CONTROL, Modric, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
Spurs team to play Real Madrid
￼#THFC: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Kane, Llorente. #COYS pic.twitter.com/tORTEicas0
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino hands a surprise start to summer signing Fernando Llorente in tonight’s game against Real Madrid.
The Spanish striker starts alongside Harry Kane in an attack-minded lineup.
Pochettino makes three changes to the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend. Llorente, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko come into the team in place of Kieran Trippier, Heung-min Son and the suspended Dele Alli.
Jan Vertonghen looks set to continue at left-back, where Ben Davies is out through illness and Danny Rose is not yet fit enough to start.
Rose, who has been out since January with a serious knee injury, is among the substitutes.
Starting XI: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Kane, Llorente