Confirmed Team News: Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for the Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal clash in the Europa League
Red Star Belgrade team to play Arsenal
Reported Chelsea transfer target Richmond Boakye leads the line for Red Star Belgrade against Arsenal this evening.
Starting XI: Borjan, Le Tallec, Rodic, Stojkovic, Savic, Krsticic, Kanga, Donald, Radonjic, Srnic, Boakye
Arsenal team to play Red Star Belgrade
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger names an experimental side for tonight’s game.
There are nine changes to the side that started in last weekend’s defeat at Watford.
Into the team come Rob Holding, Mathieu Debuchy, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Francis Coquelin, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott.
Only Petr Cech and Mohamed Elneny keep their places.
Starting XI: Cech, Debuchy, Holding, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Nelson, Willock, Wilshere, Giroud, Walcott