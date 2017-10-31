Confirmed Team News: Roma vs Chelsea lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Roma vs Chelsea game in the Champions League
Roma team to play Chelsea
Ecco la nostra formazione per #RomaChelsea.
DAJE ROMA
— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 31, 2017
Former Manchester City duo Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko, who scored all of Roma’s goals in the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, both start at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.
Starting XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainngolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Sharaawy, Dzeko, Perotti
Chelsea team to play Roma
Chelsea team: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. #ROMCHE pic.twitter.com/48dSU1UKdA
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2017
Chelsea make just one change to the side that beat Bournemouth on Saturday evening for this evening’s clash with Roma.
Captain Gary Cahill returns to the starting lineup in place of Davide Zappacosta. The skipper will be hoping to avoid having to sport the bandage he donned in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.
Starting XI: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard.