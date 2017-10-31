Confirmed Team News: Roma vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Roma vs Chelsea game in the Champions League

Roma team to play Chelsea

Former Manchester City duo Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko, who scored all of Roma’s goals in the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, both start at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

Starting XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainngolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Sharaawy, Dzeko, Perotti

Chelsea team to play Roma

Chelsea make just one change to the side that beat Bournemouth on Saturday evening for this evening’s clash with Roma.

Captain Gary Cahill returns to the starting lineup in place of Davide Zappacosta. The skipper will be hoping to avoid having to sport the bandage he donned in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago.

Starting XI: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard.