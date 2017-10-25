Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup tie between Spurs and West Ham

Spurs team to play West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes seven changes to the side that thrashed Liverpool for tonight’s game against West Ham.

Only Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-min Son and Dele Alli keep their places.

Summer signings Juan Foyth and Fernando Llorente both start.

Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko come into the team. Rose is making his first start since January.

Starting XI: Vorm, Trippier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Llorente

West Ham team to play Spurs

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic makes wholesale changes to the side beaten by Brighton.

Only Cheikou Kouyate and Manuel Lanzini keep their places in the side.

Captain Mark Noble returns to the starting lineup, while Andy Carroll leads the line.

Starting XI: Adrian, Byram, Ogbonna, Rice, Kouyate, Cresswell, Noble, Fernandes, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll