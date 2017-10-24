Confirmed Team News: Swansea vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s League Cup tie between Swansea and Manchester United

Swansea team to play Man Utd

8⃣ changes for the #Swans in the @Carabao_Cup tonight. Here’s how we will line up against @ManUtd… ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/bdxDrqmjhN — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 24, 2017

Swansea City make eight changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United.

Starting XI: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, Mesa, Clucas, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie

Man Utd team to play Swansea

The team news is in! Here's the #MUFC starting XI to take on Swansea in the @Carabao_Cup… pic.twitter.com/qjjI3KRouU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hands starts to youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay in tonight’s tie at Swansea.

There are seven changes to the side defeated at Huddersfield last weekend.

Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind, Tuanzebe, McTominay and Rashford all come into the side.

They replace David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Starting XI: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Lingard, McTominay, Martial, Rashford