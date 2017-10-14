Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Bournemouth lineups

The confirmed team news as Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth return to action after the international break.

Spurs team to play Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur make just one change to the side that beat Huddersfield Town before the international break.

Ben Davies is ill and unavailable for selection. He is replaced in the team by Heung-min Son.

Serge Aurier is back from suspension, but only makes the bench.

Left-back Danny Rose, midfielder Mousa Dembele and winger Erik Lamela are all back in training but remain unavailable.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Bournemouth team to play Spurs

📋 Team news. Two changes to our starting XI, with Gosling and Steve Cook in for Pugh and Defoe.#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/FhBMpoFQTf — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 14, 2017

Bournemouth make two changes to the side that drew with Leicester City before the international break.

Dan Gosling and Steve Cook come into the team in place of Marc Pugh and Jermain Defoe.

Josh King has shaken off a hamstring injury and starts.

Defender Brad Smith is out after picking up a hip injury while playing for Australia.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, Smith, Surman, Gosling, L. Cook, King, Stanislas.