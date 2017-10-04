Dael Fry: Chelsea and Man Utd tracking defender

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is a transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Team Talk.

The Boro starlet, aged 20, is being scouted by several top clubs after establishing himself as captain Ben Gibson’s central defensive partner.

Gibson, aged 24, was linked with a move to a Premier League club in the summer and has attracted scouts to Boro games after impressing in the top-flight last season. But Fry has caught the eye of the onlookers with his displays alongside Gibson.

United and Chelsea are said to be the two clubs most keen on the youngster.

Fry was was part of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup over the summer, but has since progressed to the England Under-21 squad.

He signed a new long-term contract in August 2016, before spending last term on loan at Rotherham United, and is tied to Boro until June 2021.

Fry has started the 2017/18 campaign as a regular for Garry Monk’s Boro side.