Daley Blind linked with Galatasaray transfer

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is a transfer target for Galatasaray, according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

The Netherlands international is reportedly also a target for their Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

Blind started United’s first three games of the season, but has since lost his place in manager Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup and only played one minute in the Premier League since.

Galatasaray are now ready to make a move for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window.

Blind moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in a £13.8m deal in September 2014 to join his former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

He has made 131 appearances for the Red Devils over the past three-and-a-bit seasons, scoring five goals. The utility man has played at left-back, centre-back and in midfield for United.

His Premier League opportunities have reduced since Mourinho took charge in 2016. He made just 23 appearances in the league last season, compared with 35 in Van Gaal’s final season in charge.