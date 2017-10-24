Danny Ings linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is a January loan target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, according to the News Shopper.

Ings is reportedly also wanted by Southampton and Watford.

The 25-year-old, who has one cap for England, has been touted for a move away from Anfield in order to secure regular playing time and make a late push for a place at next summer’s World Cup.

The former Burnley man has been blighted by injuries since joining the Reds in 2015 and has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances for the club to date.

He is now back to fitness after his latest lay-off and has been turning out for the Liverpool Under-23 side to build up his sharpness.

His only senior appearance of the season so far came in a 17-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester in September.

Ings’ sole England cap came against Lithuania in 2015. Eagles boss Roy Hodgson was the manager who picked him.